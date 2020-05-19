Donald Scott Sr

Donald R Scott Sr., died May 9, at Hospice of the Valley. He was 90.
He was a longtime resident of Fountain Hills, Pinecrest Lake and his summer home in Overgaard.
Donald was born Oct. 28, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan.
He earned many degrees over his lifetime, BMath, LTU, BEE, Electronics Institute, MEng, UFL (cum laude), pursued PhD, DSc, ASU. Honorable service in the US Navy and US Army. Donald had a distinguished civilian career in the aerospace industry. Among his many achievements, Donald worked for NASA where he helped design the Apollo Abort Button logic for the Rocket Launch Escape System which he was told “had to always work, but could never be fully tested.” He also helped design the fail safe logic for the Launch Umbilical Tower, LUT retraction arms that had to always work perfectly during a launch. Although he dove head first into his exciting career, he always found time to take his kids camping, play folk songs by the campfire and teach them math at the dinner table. Donald wanted be remembered as a man who loved God, loved his wife and loved all his children.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mona, daughter Julie and son Eric. Former wife Ursula, daughters, Ellen, Norinne, Linda and son Donald along with ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren
A memorial service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Saturday, May 16.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary’s Food Bank.
Arrangements handled by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 North Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills, Arizona, 85268, 480-837-5588
