Donald Van Beber

Donald Lee Van Beber passed away peacefully at the age of 61 in Lakeside, Arizona on Oct. 23, 2020.
He is survived by his brothers, David McPherson (Linda), Danny Whitehead (Kim), Frank Zupancic (Julie); his sisters, Kathy Gates, Karen Hansen (Marc), Linda Spoon (Bill) and Cathy Colter. He is also survived by an abundance of nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, and great-great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, and mother, Josie; brother, Dwight Van Beber, and sister, Judy Davenport.
He was a proud tradesman as a roofing contractor. He was also a good teacher and loved supporting the community in his own little ways. One of his favorite pastimes was having fun with friends and family, especially the children. He was the fun uncle. We are thankful for the time we had with him and for the fond memories he left behind. Donald was loved by all. He had the biggest heart of anyone. He would give you his last penny if you asked him. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Donald will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the VFW, 707 S. Broad St., Globe, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
