Our precious Dondy Sue Garrido, 50, of Springfield, Missouri lost her battle to cancer on March 27, 2022, in Joseph City, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Wilbur Jackson, Lois Jackson, Willa Vineyard, and her stepfather David Pruett. Dondy is survived by her mother Jackie Pruett and Pedro Garrido, father Denny Jackson and his wife Leatta Jackson, sisters Kristina Hayes, Tonya Willis, Sammi Martin, Lisa Baker, Ashley Muse, brothers Heath Wilson, Wesley Jackson, daughter Abigale Defriez, and son in law Mark, grandchildren Blaze, Demmie, Quade, Rogue, nephews and nieces who she was very fond of, a very close friend Anne Boose, and countless more family members and friends that were important to her. Dondy was a ray of sunshine and positivity and made everyone around her smile even in the final days of her life. She was always putting the needs of others before her own and was the glue that held our family together. Dondy will be terribly missed and her kind and loving personality will be remembered forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all who knew her. We want to thank our friends, family, neighbors, hospice, our little Macy, and nurse DeAnn for the outpouring love and support. Dondy’s celebration of life will be Friday April 1, 2022 at The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Joseph City, Arizona at 3:00 p.m. The online obituary can be viewed at www.owenlivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.