Our precious Dondy Sue Garrido, 50, of Springfield, Missouri lost her battle to cancer on March 27, 2022, in Joseph City, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Wilbur Jackson, Lois Jackson, Willa Vineyard, and her stepfather David Pruett. Dondy is survived by her mother Jackie Pruett and Pedro Garrido, father Denny Jackson and his wife Leatta Jackson, sisters Kristina Hayes, Tonya Willis, Sammi Martin, Lisa Baker, Ashley Muse, brothers Heath Wilson, Wesley Jackson, daughter Abigale Defriez, and son in law Mark, grandchildren Blaze, Demmie, Quade, Rogue, nephews and nieces who she was very fond of, a very close friend Anne Boose, and countless more family members and friends that were important to her. Dondy was a ray of sunshine and positivity and made everyone around her smile even in the final days of her life. She was always putting the needs of others before her own and was the glue that held our family together. Dondy will be terribly missed and her kind and loving personality will be remembered forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all who knew her. We want to thank our friends, family, neighbors, hospice, our little Macy, and nurse DeAnn for the outpouring love and support. Dondy’s celebration of life will be Friday April 1, 2022 at The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Joseph City, Arizona at 3:00 p.m. The online obituary can be viewed at www.owenlivingstonmortuary.com
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Jostes released from jail
- Mom killer guilty but insane
- House approves controversial limits on state management of Mexican Grey Wolves
- WMAT Chairwoman testifies before Senate Committe on Indian Affairs
- Gary Rogers
- Bessie Quade
- Jack Babb, a man of many talents
- Ronald Smith
- Show Low Elks Lodge offers new scholarship opportunity
- RV Baseball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Is America strong enough to endure domestic sacrifice? (5)
- Springerville sued for leasing out parcel it doesn't own (4)
- Rogers not hypocrite (3)
- Rogers history of controversy boosts fundraising (3)
- Council votes for Southern Airways Express as city’s Essential Air Program (3)
- Rogers censured by AZ Senate (3)
- Mexizona (2)
- Developer says manufactured housing key to ‘affordable’ housing (2)
- Gas prices soar as crude prices, war explode (2)
- Thanks to the councils (1)
- Woodland Lake Park burns planned (1)
- Arizona forest restoration promoted as a model for the nation (1)
- Gosar votes against Ukrainian sovereignty (1)
- Putin is the enemy (1)
- My friend is in Ukraine without a gun (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.