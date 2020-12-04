Donna Bentley

Donna Lynn Bentley passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, in Heber, Arizona, peacefully and went to be with the Lord surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Leo Francis Willson and Carol Ruth Aldous on Dec. 31, 1949.
Donna was married to Charley for 43 years. She loved her family and Christmas!
She is survived by Charley (husband); Brent (son) and Lois (daughter-in-law); Randy (son) and Denise (daughter-in-law); Dakota, Teagan, Charley III, Reese, Ryan (grandchildren); Helaine (sister); Terry (niece-favorite) and others who will remain unnamed.
She was preceded in death by Leo (her father) and Carol (her mother).
Condolences may be expressed to the family through silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.