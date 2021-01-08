Donna Burden

Donna Rae Burden passed away peacefully in her home in Pinedale surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 21, 2020. She was born in the small White Mountain town of McNary Arizona on Feb. 7, 1941, to Lester and Ruth (Hatch) Ozment.
Donna graduated from Mesa High School in 1959 where she met her eternal companion, Gerald (Jerry) Eugene Burden, and married him two years later on September 1, 1961. They were married for 55 years before Jerry passed away in 2016. They raised eight children in beautiful Pinedale: Cami (Danny) Brewer, Clint (Cherisse) Burden, Chantel (Paul) Reidhead, Marcy (John) Cole, Dawnele (Marshall) Everett, Betsy (Jamin) Denham, Kyson (Kodi) Burden and Megan (Marc) LeBaron. She has 45 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren. Donna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served and shared her many talents and formed many friendships with friends from all over the mountain.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald Burden; grandson, Bridger Reidhead; and granddaughter, Emma Cole. She is survived by all eight children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Law, Carole Lewis, Phyllis Wolford, Linda (Robert) Evans and multiple nieces and nephews.
She is loved by many and will be greatly missed. A beautiful funeral service was held December 30, 2020, in Pinedale, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To share memories of Donna, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
