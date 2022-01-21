Donna Kalberg went to heaven on December 23, 2022. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and life partner. Donna is remembered by many in the White Mountains as having a dream of helping victims of Domestic Violence. Donna saw a need for a residential domestic violence shelter and made that dream come true. She was the Executive Director of the White Mountain SAFE House for many years. She helped 1000’s of women and children stop the cycle of abuse. After leaving the White Mountain SAFE House, she worked for Stepping Stones in Prescott.
Donna is survived by the love of her life Bruce Canavan, her daughters Sheila (Jason) Lamar and Robyn Hancock. Her grandsons Anthony Hancock, Brandon (Traci) Ulibarri, Christopher Ulibarri, Kevin (Lauren) Stokes, Victor (Cristal) Sumerlin, Colton Sumerlin and Chris (Lisa) Canavan. She has 12 great grandchildren. Her brother Art (June) Roberts and sister Bonnie Hause.
During her life Donna always gave 100% to whatever adventure she was living. She loved dancing, music, being with her family, cooking, sailing and enjoyed all of her adventures in life. Donna always tried to create peace, love and harmony for everyone around her. Her family consisted of more than blood relatives. She had a way of making you feel as though you belonged to her family, regardless of where you came from. She was “Grams” to everyone, and she will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of all the people who loved her.
