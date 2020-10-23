Donna Leary

Donna Lee Leary passed from the arms of her loving husband and family into the arms of her heavenly father in the morning of Oct. 20, 2020. She was born on Jan. 7, 1938, to parents, Fred Arthur and Grace Inez Vuncannon in Royal Oaks, Michigan.
Donna grew up in Salinas, California, where she lived until 1978. She moved to Phoenix, to become a partner with her sister, Barbara, in Dos Amigos Mexican Food Restaurant. There she met Duane. They were married April 1, 1987 and sealed in the temple June 4, 2011. Donna and Duane lived in Las Vegas until they finally found their way to Snowflake. Donna was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of approximately 70.
Donna is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Duane Leary of Snowflake; her children Bill and Pilar of San Diego, Karyn Patterson of Prescott and Randy Scott of Las Vegas.
Donna had four grandchildren: Jason and Barb Scott, Elk Grove, California; Brian Scott, Henderson, Nevada; Bren and Forrest Williams of Goodyear; and Chase Dostie of Prescott.
Donna had 11 great-grandchildren: Nicollee and Madison Scott; Jaelyn Bauer; Ethan and Owen Scott; Jessika Ashton Calista and Olivia Williams; and Bryson and Braxton Scott. She also had four stepchildren: Lori Riggs, Michael Swanson, Daniel Swanson, and Thomas Swanson, along with their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded and death by her parents, Fred and Grace Vuncannon; and her brothers, Leo and Bob Vuncannon.
Viewing prior to the service is 1 p.m., Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel, Snowflake. A celebration of life will be held at the Main Street Chapel at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at the Snowflake Cemetery.
