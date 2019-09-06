Donna McGee

Taylor resident Donna Lee Busby McGee, 87, died peacefully in her sleep Sept. 1, 2019. She was born March 5, 1932, in Tucson, to the late Dorrity Busby and Shirley Lee. Donna grew up and graduated from high school in Taylor.
She married Norman McGee and together they had 11 children, Randy, Kim, Lori Jean, Dana, Kelly, Jackie, Rance, Carrie, Tracy, Toni, and Jared; 28 grandchildren, lots of great-grandchildren and still counting.
Donna had many talents. She often cooked for large groups not just her family. She was frugal and in the old pioneer way, she would take her gun down in the wash and shoot, skin, and dress rabbits for dinner. She made Christmas candy, and loved teaching her grandkids all her secrets. She even went camping on horseback. She loved dancing and taught many youth how to dance. She even choreographed dance festivals to be taken to BYU.
She held many church callings including, relief society president, chorister, organist, teacher and loved visiting teaching. She was one of the first women to be taken to California to learn the Young Woman's camp certification program and return to teach it in Arizona. She was a camp director for many seasons. She and her husband, Norman, served a couple mission in Peoria, Illinois, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She will be missed by her family and friends, but she will have a joyous reunion with her husband and family members who have passed on.
A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Silver Creek Stake Center, 309 W. Willow Lane in Taylor, followed by services at 2 p.m., and interment at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.