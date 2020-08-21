Donna Whitehouse

Donna Marie (White) Whitehouse was born in Wichita, Kansas on July 16, 1925, to Donald White and Ruth Pierson White. She was the eldest of four children. Her family moved to Arizona where she graduated from High School and started nursing school in Tucson.
In 1944, Donna married Eugene (Gene) Edward Whitehouse. Together they welcomed four children into the world and continued to live in Tucson. Donna returned to nursing school when their youngest was in elementary school. She became a pediatric nurse at St. Mary's Hospital where she worked nights.
Gene's work brought the family to San Diego where Donna continued her nursing career at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. In 1975, Gene was transferred back to Arizona. Donna soon retired living on their property in Snowflake where she enjoyed her many animals on the ranch.
At the end of 2011, Donna broke her hip and came to live with her daughter, Lynne, in California. After several strokes, Donna returned to her Heavenly Father on August 8, 2020.
She is survived by her brother, Scott; her four children, Cheryl, Don, Tom and Lynne; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E 19 S., Snowflake, Arizona. Interment will follow immediately at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
