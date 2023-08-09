Corn schuckin', mutton bustin' ’n more this weekend The Hatch family homestead and farm has been in Taylor since the late 1890s, and they’ve been farming this land for all that time. From 1948 to 2012 they ran a dairy, then closed that and opened a retail feed store and raised beef cattle. Family spokesperson Kandice Hatch said, “We became a …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.