Dora Atherton

Dora Agatha Atherton (Harmon) died on November 21, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. She was 81 years old. Dora was born in Bowie, Arizona on Nov. 1, 1939 to Ernest Harmon and Mary Euline (Allen).
Dora spent her younger years in Bowie, attending the Methodist Church and Bowie Schools. She graduated high school in Tucson, Arizona.
Dora loved the Bowie mountains and all of the family gatherings at the Masonic campground at Dos Cabezas Mountains. Climbing, walking and seeing where her Allen family once lived.
In February 1957 she married Ralph Lloyd Lord and they lived in Tucson. After leaving Tucson, they lived in Whiteriver, Arizona, a year in Thayer, Missouri, then she spent most of her adult life in Lakeside, Arizona. Dora worked for BIA in Whiteriver running a Day Care Center, Show Low Schools, Con Tel, Walmart and Bashas'.
Dora was also a member the Eastern Star, Mizpah Chapter #57 in Show Low, Arizona. She enjoyed being with her friends.
Dora loved any kind of puzzles, always having picture puzzles set up in her home and a crossword puzzle nearby. Most of all she dearly loved her family!
Dora is survived by her children, Valerie Fuller of Mesa, Jo O'Connor (Tabo) of Gilbert, and Clayton Lord (Mela) of Phoenix; 7 Grandchildren Travis O'Connor of Lakeside, Robert Fuller (Tiffany) of Mesa, Nathaniel Lord (Sharon) of Scottsdale, Melissa Borquez of Phoenix, Joseph O'Connor (Jennifer) of Mesa, Chris O'Connor of Mesa, and Edward Fuller (Vanessa) of Mesa. Dora also has 16 great-grandchildren: Kyra, Arabella, Trinitii, Jameson, Leonardo, Layla; KJ, Addison, Caitlin, Ian, Corban, Quillan; Ethan, Zachary, Vincent and Liliana. Her siblings Charles Harmon; Ernestine Crews (Edward), Joe Harmon (Pat), Gloria Griffin, and Robert Chavez.
No Public Services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.