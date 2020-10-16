Doris Matthews

Doris Louise Miller Matthews, also known as Dottie Lou, Mom, Nana and Grammy Dot, passed away at her mountain home in Pinetop, Arizona on October 9, 2020. She was 87. Born, in 1933, to Virgil and Cleo Miller in Hymera, Indiana, Dottie spent most of her life in Terre Haute, Indiana. Dottie touched the lives of many and had numerous friends in every community in which she lived.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim Matthews; her brother, Jim Miller; three children, Mike (Jan) Matthews of Buffalo, New York, Lynn Matthews of Scottsdale, AZ, Melissa (Rob) Schultz of Scottsdale, AZ; four grandchildren, Michael (Kaylin) Matthews, Danielle (Alex) McAdoo, Sara Padilla, Nathan Padilla; two great-grandchildren: MJ Matthews and Lachlan Matthews.
Arrangements are being cared for by Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel in Show Low.
Visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to sign the online guestbook or leave a private condolence.
