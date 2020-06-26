Doris Neel, 90, long time resident of Lakeside, passed away peacefully in Tucson, on June 16. Doris was one of eight children born to John and Nellie Young in Summerville, Pennsylvania.
She married Glenn Neel in 1947 and they raised four wonderful children. They moved to Arizona in 1958. Doris enjoyed walking, fishing, camping, crocheting and crafting. She was active in the Willcox Emblem Club in the 1980's.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, of 49 years, her sons Gary, Randy and Dale.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Zuna; daughter-in-law, Brenda; sisters, Phyllis and Joyce; brother, Ronnie (Linda), 12 grandchildren, 26 great- grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
