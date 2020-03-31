Doris M Shows, 96, born April 18, 1923, in Rock Falls, Illinois was a homemaker and long time residence of Show Low, She died March 22 of natural causes, at Haven of Show Low.
She is survived by; sister, Magaret Maxey,Florida, son, Merv Baker, Lakeside, granddaughter, Doris Merrill, Scottsdale, grandsons, Brian, Brent and David Baker, California and eight great grandkids
She was preceded in death by; parents, Margaret and John Boyer, husband, Wilburn Shows, brothers, Francis, Floyd, William and Robert Boyer.
No services will be held.
