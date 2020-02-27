Dorothea Brown of Mesa, died Feb. 25, 2020, in Scottsdale, following a hard fought battle with various illnesses throughout her life. She was born Jan. 26, 1962, in Keams Canyon.
Dorothea loved meeting new people and her home was always open to her friends and family. She was very loving, caring and supportive of all those whom she encountered. Throughout her life, Dorothea battled with her health and she fought hard all the way until the end.
She is survived by her father, Louis Williams Sr. of White Cone; siblings: Dora Tso of Fontana, California, Doris Cowboy (Eddie) of Flagstaff, Bertina Williams (Ernie) of Flagstaff, OJ Williams (Andrea) of Greasewood and Kristin White (Wayne) of Cornfields, as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Holbrook Pentecostal Church of God 823 Mission Lane in Holbrook. Interment will be held in the Holbrook Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
