Dorothy Brooks

Dorothy Louise Brooks, 91, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Springerville. She was born May 5, 1930 in Henryville, Indiana, the daughter of Henry and Thelma Brooks.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery, St. Johns.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Dorothy’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.

