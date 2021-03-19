Dorothy  Compton

Dorothy Jane Compton passed away on January 9, 2021, in Scottsdale AZ. She was a resident of Show Low. Dorothy was born on October 10, 1944 in North Sacramento, California to Fred and Olga Roth. She was the youngest of four children. Dorothy attended local schools graduating from Norte Del Rio High School and American River College where she obtained a degree in Mathematics.
She married her first grade and high school sweetheart, Terry Compton, in 1964. Dorothy was the first female tech hired in the data processing department at California’s Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters in Sacramento. Hired as a computer operator trainee, she was successful in reaching the position of senior programmer/analyst in just 8 years. In 1976, she and Terry moved to McMinnville, Oregon and were co-owners of a business. Dorothy was hired as a Business Analyst at Oregon Mutual Insurance Company. A few years later they sold their interest in the business and moved to Seattle where Dorothy was employed by SeaFirst bank and later moved to The Pemco corporation as a Senior Business Analyst.
Ultimately Dorothy left the IT structure and became a Technical Recruiter. She was very successful in that business and she credited her success to building strong relationships. Her background in IT was very instrumental in her success as a “headhunter”. She and Terry moved to the Tucson area in 2006 to support Terry’s golf habit. Dorothy retired from recruiting in 2009.
Dorothy was a very social person and enjoyed entertaining. In their retirement community she became the social chair for their unit and enjoyed organizing activities for the other residents. She was a proficient beader and jewelry maker that enjoyed the activity in the company of friends. After moving to Show Low, Dorothy joined the White Mountain Women’s club. A simple pleasure she enjoyed was going to lunch with good friends and having a few loud laughs. Exploring the US, particularly on road trips, was another favorite pastime. After moving to Show Low, she and Terry would travel through the White Mountains searching for wildlife.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Terry, a brother and sister in Northern California and by daughters Kirsten of Wenatchee , Washington and Dana of Scottsdale. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren who all very badly miss their “Tutu”.
The heart is never ready and the time is never right to say goodbye.
