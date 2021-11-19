Dorothy Lou Couch, 75 of White Mountain Lake died Monday

November 8, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born

On March 21, 1946, in Sanford, Fl., to Louis and Ruth Bridda.

She went to school in Runnemede, N.J where she was a cheerleader at Trinton

High. She graduated in 1964. She was a lifetime member at the VFW in

Blackwood, N.J & American Legion Auxiliary member in Show Low, AZ since 2002.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Mock of Pinetop, AZ. And son Frank Devecchio of

Marana, AZ. And stepdaughter, Karen Schwierjohn of Edwardsville, IL. Nephews Albert, Wayne &

Nathan Bridda of New Jersey. 6 Grandchildren & 9 Great Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by parents Louis & Ruth Bridda, Brothers Albert & Louis Bridda,

Husbands Frank Devecchio until December 1991 & Stewart Couch, and son Charles Devecchio.

Celebration of life to be announced.

