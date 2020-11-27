Dorothy J. Tyler (Ethelbah), passed away on Nov. 20, 2020 from cancer.
She was born on July 27, 1957 to Marvin and Josephine Ethelbah who have preceded her in death. Dot was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and a talented seamstress. Dot was generous to a fault with all her talents, knowledge, and time in the service of others even as she struggled. Dorothy moved to Oregon and married. As a wife of a military service member she sacrificed many career opportunities, to move to new states and countries, putting his career ahead of hers. After her service to this country she worked for the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, in Washington.
Dorothy could have lived anywhere but chose to return to Arizona to care for her mom. Upon returning to Whiteriver she was employed by the Fort Apache Timber Company and the late Chairman Lupe. In 2018, Dorothy was appointed the Juvenile Court Judge by the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council. Through her strong will and determination she accomplished many things for her community.
Dorothy is survived by her God Daughter, Autumn whom she loved deeply, her sisters and many friends and relatives. She was also preceded in death by her brother Roland and sisters Dena and Jeanie. Dorothy will be laid to rest in her childhood hometown of Show Low, Arizona on Nov. 28, 2020 at 9 a.m.
