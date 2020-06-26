Dorothy Smith-Bain

Dorothy Ann Smith-Bain passed away on June 16,. She was born April 18, 1956 in Tuba City, to Herman Smith of Rocky Ridge, and Irene Small of Cornfields. She is one of nine children: Paul Shorty, Ella Smith-Russell, Clintus Smith, Ernest Smith, Benjamin Smith, Jeffery Smith, Samantha Smith and Ervin Smith.
She did a placement in Utah through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints grades 7-12, residing with Bailey Family in Provo Utah, Jenson Family in Roosevelt, Utah and Buchanan Family in Roosevelt, Utah. She remained in touch with the families and often visited throughout the years.
She graduated from Northland Pioneer College with an Associates in Accounting. She began working for Cedar Public School in Jeddito, Az and then went on to work for Navajo County before taking early retirement in 2017.
Dorothy, also known as Dottie, resided in Holbrook and enjoyed the community. Some of the things she enjoyed most were going for runs along the trails every morning, attending town events and Holbrook High School sporting events, and eating at Mr. Maestas and El Rancho.
She enjoyed reading novels, weaving sash belts and antique shopping with her sister Ella. She also enjoyed singing traditional songs at events and thoroughly enjoyed traveling with her husband, Virgil. She was at complete happiness while doing line dancing at country western dances whenever she could. She resided in Holbrook and is survived by her five children, Fletcher, Philana, Philberta, Kenneth and Darian, and has seven grandkids.
A graveside service and interment were held at Holbrook Cemetery on June 22, 2020.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary - Holbrook.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, we invite you to visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
