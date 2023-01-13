Douglas “Brett” Brewer was born October 16th, 1974 in Show Low, Arizona to Douglas Bryant Brewer and Charlayne Hall Brewer. He passed away on January 7th, 2023 in Gilbert, Arizona. He was 48 years old.

Brett was raised in Snowflake, Arizona and attended Snowflake High School. Brett grew up truly having an affinity and love for sports. He excelled at nearly anything athletic, namely baseball, football, golf, and basketball. He used his talents at a young age to assist other kids by teaching them how to work on their baseball swings. Brett was the most humble man and was never boastful about how talented he was at sports, but anyone who saw him play immediately acknowledged his talent. His hard work and dedication to athletics was recognized and rewarded at a young age. Straight out of high school, he was offered playing and scholarship opportunities to ASU, BYU, University of Colorado, Weber State, Utah State, Army, and Navy for football.

