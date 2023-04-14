Douglas Eugene Johnson of Snowflake, Arizona peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on April 7, 2023, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was 58. Doug was born on July 7, 1964, in Mesa, Arizona to Clifford Eugene and Daryl Noreen (Gleitz) Johnson.

He grew up in Heber, Arizona and graduated from Snowflake High School. He excelled in wrestling during his time in high school, and throughout his junior and senior years he went undefeated while wrestling. His exceptional wrestling abilities led him to two state championships and the opportunity to travel with the national team to compete in Germany. He graduated from Snowflake High in 1982, and following high school he moved to Idaho to attend Ricks College on a wrestling scholarship.

