Douglas Eugene Johnson of Snowflake, Arizona peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on April 7, 2023, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was 58. Doug was born on July 7, 1964, in Mesa, Arizona to Clifford Eugene and Daryl Noreen (Gleitz) Johnson.
He grew up in Heber, Arizona and graduated from Snowflake High School. He excelled in wrestling during his time in high school, and throughout his junior and senior years he went undefeated while wrestling. His exceptional wrestling abilities led him to two state championships and the opportunity to travel with the national team to compete in Germany. He graduated from Snowflake High in 1982, and following high school he moved to Idaho to attend Ricks College on a wrestling scholarship.
Doug was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and after his first semester at Ricks College he received his call to serve in the Boise, Idaho Mission. After returning with honor from his mission he moved back to his beloved Arizona.
As fate would have it, a seemingly innocent trip to Big Surf would change the course of Doug’s life. It was while on this trip, at the end of June 1989, he would meet the love of his life, Susan Reidhead. By August of that year, they were engaged, and they were married November 10, 1989, in The Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Having settled back in Snowflake to raise his family, Doug began his 30-year career working as a feed mill manager at the Snowflake Pig Farms. He truly enjoyed this endeavor and the many friends and relationships he built along the way. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, but nothing compared to his time with his children and grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Susan; five children: Douglas Trey (Fabi), Jessica Allyn Lewis (Nathan), Chad Ryan (Ellie), Chandler Rae Merrell (Jace) and Savannah Nicole Henderson (Bryce); grandchildren, McKinley Noreen, Nathan Max and Quinn Shay Lewis, Scarlett Antonella, and Tristan Alesandro Johnson; three sisters: Barbara McSloy, Debbie Goodman and Louann Johnson as well as two brothers, Cliff and Russell Johnson.
