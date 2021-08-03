Dovie Earl

A viewing will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. Funeral Services will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at “The Church" 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. Suite A, Lakeside, Arizona. The concluding service and internment will be at the Pinetop Cemetery in Pinetop, Arizona.
Dovie Marie Row Earl, age plentynine, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2021 surrounded by her three loving daughters. Dovie was born on February 6, 1927 in Valiant, Oklahoma to Wilburn Row and Elizabeth (Annie) Strothers Row. The family were sharecroppers during the depression in the Dust Bowl of Oklahoma. In her early years, she picked cotton and milked cows alongside her family. Dovie was the baby of seven children. Her brothers and sisters lovingly sacrificed their own comforts and needs to ensure she was well taken care of. Her mother passed away in 1942. A couple years after her mothers death, she along with a few family members moved to Arizona where she attended Phoenix Union High School and later graduated from McNary High School. She worked throughout her high school years at Knotty Pine Café and later at the Southwest Lumber Company Mill in the molding department. During her time at the café, many a young feller tried to catch Dovie’s eye, but it wasn’t until the son of Sid Earl, one of her favorite customers who had just returned from World War II walked in and stole her heart. From that point, Dovie and Chuck were inseparable and on February 29, 1948 she became Mrs. Chuck Earl.
The couple settled in the newly established logging town of Maverick, Arizona where Chuck drove the supply truck daily from McNary to Maverick for Southwest Lumber Company. Chuck and Dovie loved Maverick since it was the place where your friends were more like family. During their time in Maverick the Earl girls were born, Chuckie Marie (Chickie) (1950), DeAnna Lynn (Dena) (1953) , and Paula Kay (1957). They remained in Maverick until 1960 when Chuck was seriously injured while loading logs on the train. At that time, they were forced to move to Pinetop so Dovie could be closer to the hospital by Chucks side. To help support the family, Dovie went back to work at H&T Fountain. She later went to work for the Wilbur Brothers as a cashier at Wilbur’s Market. In 1969, the family opened Earls Family Shoes. She operated the store for 17 years and is remembered by many for her kindness and generosity. In 1971, the title of “GRANNY” was born with the birth of her first two grandsons. 4 granddaughters and one more grandson followed. The grandkids were the lights of her life and her motto was “Don’t spoil the kids just give them what they want”...and she did. After 28 happy years together Chuck suddenly passed away in March 1976 leaving Dovie with a broken heart. In the years following Chuck’s death, she owned and operated Dovie Earl Trucking.
Dovie joined the local singles club and rekindled her love for dancing, which in time led her to the White Mountain Square Dance Club where she met many new friends and her dancing partner and best friend Barney Kengla. Dovie and Barney spent countless hours dancing, woodworking, upholstery, fishing, gardening and just enjoying life.
Dovie was truly everyone’s granny and she made every person she met feel special. Her strength and kindness made her a mountain icon. Although she is dancing in heaven, she will be missed by so many but her memory will live in our hearts forever. We love you granny!
Granny is survived by her three daughters Chickie (Tim) Rhoton, Dena (Mike) Baldwin, and Paula (Ernie) Sutter. 7 Grandchildren- Lynn (Arvalynn) Baldwin, Timmy Rhoton, Deni (Dusty) Baldwin Lundell, Mandy Sutter, Liane (Chris) Thomas, Taren (Gabe) Flagg and Terry Rhoton, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
