Doyal Small

Doyal Dean Small, 84, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Concho. He was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Jay, Oklahoma, the son of James Elmer Small and Almo Marie Gunnels Small.
Doyal was a farmer and loved to travel all over the country doing farming. He loved his four daughters and grandchildren.
Doyal is survived by his daughters, Donna Sue Stevens of Exeter, California; Kelly Louise Ball of Azalea, Oregon; Diana Marie Quezada of Othello, Washington; Brenda Michelle Small of Spokane, Washington; brother Albert Russell Small of Missouri; sister Marie Small of Colcord, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James Edgar Small, David LeRoy Small, grandson Marc. J. Stevens and granddaughter Melany Lynne Dover.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Doyal’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
