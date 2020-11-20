Doyce Glenn Luttrell passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 in Lakeside, Arizona.
Glenn was always passionate about flying. He was proud to be one of the last surviving Atomic Veterans. Glenn was part of USAF 4925 Test Group Atomic. He was stationed in New Mexico at Kirkland Air Force Base and White Sands, loading atomic bombs. Glenn started the first volunteer fire department in Aurora, Colorado.
After he married Janice, they opened churches and homeless shelters where he preached until he retired. They moved to the White Mountains a couple of years ago. Glenn and Janice enjoyed walking by the lake feeding the ducks and having surprise picnics with grandkids.
Glenn leaves behind his brother, Jerry Luttrell of Coolidge; son, Kenneth; daughter, Donna; stepdaughter, Daya; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona. Graveside Services and Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
