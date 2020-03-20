Doyle Bradford

Doyle Richard Bradford, 72, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Springerville. He was born April 29, 1947, in Springerville, the son of Doyle W. “Turk” Bradford and Neada Swapp Bradford.
Brad grew up in Luna, New Mexico, and graduated from Reserve High School in Reserve, New Mexico, in 1966. Upon graduation he helped his parents run the Luna Service Station. In 1994 he married Idonna Jepson. They were married for 22 years before her passing Feb. 14, 2016.
Brad found great joy in working with his hands building model cars and loved watching old western movies.
Brad is survived by his children, Thomas James (Shasta) Jordan, Joy (John) Buie; sister Jeanne Reidhead; nieces Bonnie Bell, Julie Peck; sisters-in-law Brenda Corker, Enid Wiltbank and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Idonna Bradford, brother Jimmy Bradford, brothers-in-law Gary Wiltbank, Robbie Jepson and niece Lisa Reidhead.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Luna, New Mexico. Interment followed the services at the Luna Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Brad’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.