Doyle Mills peacefully passed away in his sleep in the early morning hours of December 2, 2022, at his home in Show Low, Arizona. His wife of 60 years, Cheryl Mills was at his side. Doyle was born in Show Low on May 26, 1939, to Eph and Nell Penrod Mills. He was a fourth-generation native son of Show Low. He lived his entire life in Show Low except for a few years when he studied accounting at Arizona State University. After returning to Show Low, he met Cheryl Holliday, and they married in 1962.
Doyle is survived by her as well as their son, Barry Mills, and son-in-law Marco Ramirez of San Diego, California, son Ryan Mills of Phoenix, daughter Marcie Hall of Taylor, son Bowen Mills and daughter-in-law Bonnie Carpenter of Phoenix, and daughter-in-law Kim Mills of Phoenix. Doyle was predeceased by his son, Bill Mills. Doyle is also survived by his grandchildren, Morgan Mills, Jordan Mills, Jayme Crowther, Clayton Mills, Chancellor Mills, Collin Mills, Carson Hall and Dillon Mills, as well as his great-grandchildren Dallas Hancock, Harper Hancock, Brody Crowther, William Mills and Cordell Mills. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Jack Tippets of Show Low and brother and sister-in-law, Drexel and LoRee Mills of Snowflake, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The public visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. The graveside service will begin promptly at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Show Low Cemetery, 300 E. Adams, in Show Low.
Please feel free to reach out and share your memories of Doyle with his family and friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
