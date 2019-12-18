Duane Gardner

"Our" father, Duane Fred Gardner returned to his family and to his Savior Dec. 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 27, 1934, to Helene and Ralph Gardner in Lakeside. Despite the hardships of his early life, his home was alive with joy. Anyone who visited would be treated to bear-hugs, lively piano music and full, delicious meals.
One of his earliest memories was lying under the piano as his mother pounded away above. As he grew, he learned her stride/honkey-tonk style. His family played for dances all over the White Mountains as part of the Fish Orchestra. He continued this tradition, playing piano in a bar in Alaska and a ship headed toward Brazil, at church Christmas parties and nursing homes and in our house filled with children and later, filled with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his music, Dad was famous for his chili and ice cream. He made these by the gallon and he generously shared them with strangers and friends. "Many of us have tried to copy his recipes, but we haven’t quite captured the magic of his lemony custard or the tender mix of bacon and spice-seasoned beef."
As a young man, Dad spent two and a half years serving as missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil. He learned to speak Portuguese and developed a great love for the people he served. There, he refined his talents for public speaking and memorizing long passages of scripture. He continued to use these talents in teaching and ministering in his church. When anyone needed a scripture reference, he was there to help.
Dad loved building things—model airplanes, gadgets of all kinds, buildings. He held many jobs throughout his life, including cutting and selling ice from Rainbow Lake, working at a sawmill, and bricking furnaces at Kennecott Copper. Finally, he built homes in Mesa, Sierra Vista and all over the White Mountains, including our childhood home. In his prime, he was incredibly strong. He was known as the “human crane.”
While working as an insurance salesman in Tempe, Duane met his beloved wife and our mother, Jeannette Dolores Gurney. He promptly stole her away from her fiancé, and they were married July 13, 1957, in the Mesa Temple. Together they raised seven children. From all of us, they had 30 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Dad loved his family. He especially loved his grandchildren. Each of them climbed on his lap, danced to his music and flew his homemade helicopters. At our parents’ 50th anniversary party, he looked around the hall crowded with descendants who adored him, and he said, “I feel successful.”
Because of an accident at work, he was in great pain for much of his life. This did not stop him from helping others or striving to find purpose in his life. He visited others who were suffering, he brought them food, he played for them, he comforted them. He loved his church and he lived the gospel every day. He never stopped. The grace he gave others is evident in how we now speak of him—a great man, a jewel, irreplaceable. As he grew older, his words turned from instruction to “I love you, I love you, I love you.”
We love you, Dad. Your work here is done. Rest now in the tenderness of Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at the LDS building at 825 S. 32nd St. in Mesa. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Lakeside Cemetery the following day, at 11 a.m. Dec. 21. Dad will be laid to rest under the pine trees he loved, next to his beloved wife and his precious son.
