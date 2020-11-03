Duane Hirsch passed away peacefully at home on Sunday Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on November 15, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio to his parents, George and Marie Hirsch.
After a long plumbing career, Duane retired to his "Black Eagle Ranch" in Apache County, Arizona. There he enjoyed his dogs and many hobbies and friends.
Duane is survived by his sisters, Judy Kelley and Gayle Norris; his brother, William (Barbara) Hirsch; sister-in-law, Jackie Hirsch and many nieces and nephews.
He will truly be missed.
A Memorial at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church is pending.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at http://www.owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary.
