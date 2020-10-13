Duayne Hutchinson, MD

Duayne Thomas Hutchinson, MD, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in San Tan Valley.
In February 2015, Duayne suffered a major health event which changed his life quite dramatically. He was no longer able to return to his home in Eagar where his family had lived since 1987.
Duayne is survived by his loving wife, Terry-Ann Hutchinson, his four daughters, Tracy, Montreal; Sian, Los Gatos, California; Jodi, Pima; Dana, San Tan Valley; and 7 grandchildren, Jason, Ben, Corin, Alyssa, Timbo, Ella and Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Hewitson Hutchinson and Mary Ellen McLaughlin Hutchinson and special family members, Lois and Marvin Grabia, Tom and Nora McLaughlin, Ethel Skinberg and others.
Duayne grew up in the mountains of British Columbia where he loved to downhill ski, curl and fish. After moving to the United States in 1974 he got his pilot’s license and loved flying for his work in covering small hospitals' needs for radiology throughout the state. He and his family made many trips up to Canada and experienced fun times in California, Utah and Colorado.
A viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, followed by graveside services at 11 a.m. at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Duayne’s family, visit: www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
