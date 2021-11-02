Dustin Reidhead

Dustin “Dusty” Reidhead, of Show Low, passed away October 26, 2021. Dusty was born July 7, 1970, to Darrel “Sonny” and Suzi (Troutt) Reidhead. He was born and raised in Show Low, Arizona. He attended Show Low High School where he was a proud member of the football team and an excellent wrestler. He also participated in the Arizona High School Rodeo Association for several years.
In 1993, Dusty married the love of his life Michelle Martineau. Together they were married for 28 years and raised 3 children: Sunee, Sadee, and Gage. Dusty was a beloved father and was so proud of his children. He loved supporting his kids in all their endeavors.
Dusty grew up working in the woods, building roads and logging for his dad Sonny. It was here that he developed a love for the outdoors and working hard. Later in life, Dusty spent many years working for Jim McCarty at McCarty Development. After Jim’s passing, Dusty started his own company Reidhead Excavation and Development which he operated up until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his mother Suzi Reidhead and sister Valeree Reidhead. He is survived by his wife Michelle Reidhead, children Sunee (Chet) Hess, Sadee Reidhead, and Gage Reidhead, father Sonny Reidhead, sisters Darbi (Daylan) Frost and Shannon (Brad) Wilson, as well as many nieces and nephews who he loved and adored.
Dusty will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. He will forever be adored as a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Dusty lived a life of service and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. The joy and laughter he brought into the lives of those he loved will live on in their hearts.
Funeral services with be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Downtown Chapel, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 N. 11th Street, Show Low, Arizona. Concluding Services & Interment will be held at the Show Low Cemetery, 240 E. Adams, Show Low, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
