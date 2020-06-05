Duwayne Armstrong went to be with Lord on May 25, 2020 at Haven of Lakeside, surrounded by loved ones. Duwayne was born on November 22, 1954 to Wayne and Neva Armstrong.
So from 1998, He worked at FATCO, White Mountain Apache Tribe Company where he earned more certificates for his job, upgrading. He became a supervisor. He held a tough and hard job, yet he was okay with it and he loved what he did. Back in the days when he worked along side of my dad, Wayne Armstrong he told Duwayne he wanted him to retire doing what he loved.
Duwayne was a bright, smart and humble man, he made friends really easy. He was an outdoors man, enjoyed being in the mountains hunting, fishing, antler hunting and making woods or just to explore. Duwayne loved his siblings all equally. He’d go out of his way to check on each of them and if they needed help he will help in any way he can.
Duwayne loved and respected his Christian walk with the Lord. He took his family and grandkids to church every Sunday. He was very faithful and loved the Lord!
Duwayne is survived by his wife, Kathleen Armstrong; sons, Kevin (Meg) Armstrong, Truck (Tamara) Armstrong; daughters, Duwayna, Michelle and Ramona Armstrong; grandchildren, Kyra Armstrong, Paige Brooks, Khianna Enriquez, Karmelo Enriquez and Kaleili Enriquez; sisters, Rureko Armstrong, Donna Armsstrong and Loma Cody; brother, Simpson Armstrong; God children, Adrian Dosela, R.J. Tenijeith and Alicia Begay.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Armstrong; mother, Neva Armstrong and one sister.
When this illness struck him unexpectedly, we had all hoped it was a temporary illness to where he’d recover down the road. Apparently God had better plans for him. It hurts us to lose him, but God takes the very best. We’ll all miss him-til we meet again. RIP
Graveside service with a viewing will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Canyon Day Cemetery, Canyon Day with 6 feet apart distancing and wearing of a facial mask. Thank you so much from Armstrong & extended families.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Armstrong family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.