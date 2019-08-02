Earl DeSpain, 88, died July 25 2019, in Los Lunas, New Mexico. He was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Woodruff
Earl loved horses and was an avid cowboy. He spent time in the military, was a heavy equipment operator and retired from the US Forest Service. He loved his family and was a devoted husband.
He is survived by his sons, Gary, Kenneth, Brad, Norvin DeSpain; daughters, Earlene Owsley, Tamara DeSpain; 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace DeSpain.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint in Heber, with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. in the Relief Society Room. Burial will follow at the Heber Cemetery.
Greer's Mortuary of Winslow handled arrangements.
