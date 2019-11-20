Earl Westover

Earl Brent Westover, 77, died Nov. 18, 2019, at his home in Lakeside, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 30, 1942, in Phoenix, to Earl and Madge Westover, who preceded him in death.
Brent enjoyed his early youth years in Joseph City and Phoenix, where Brent graduated from Carl Hayden HS. before serving a two-year mission for his church in Northern California, from 1961-1963.
Brent married the love of his life, Valaine Johnson Sept. 4, 1964, in the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Deborah Lyne and Bryan.
Brent graduated from Arizona State University in 1967, majoring in Plants and Soils Sciences (Agronomy). He worked for Marion Laboratories, American Bioculture, and head gardener at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and later applied his skills at the University of Missouri Research Center, in Mount Vernon, Missouri. before retiring as supervisor for his Church Cannery in Mesa.
Brent loved the simple life. He loved growing vegetables and flowers and making his sweet wife happy. He didn’t care much about the car he drove, the newest technology or the house he lived in (although he very much enjoyed building their home in Lakeside). What he cared about most was serving others, making things grow, his family and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Brent is survived by his wife Valaine; children Debbie (Leo Hamblin), and Bryan (Tamiko Westover); grandchildren Mike, Nik (Gabi), Stephanie, Jennie, Alex, Kiriko and Kimiye; and one great grandchild Taylee Jo. Brent’s siblings are Flora (deceased), LeGrand, John, Lanny and Margie.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - White Mountain Stake Center, 1520 Church Lane, in Lakeside. Friends of the family can participate in the viewing from 1-1:40 p.m. in the relief society room at the above address.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Westover family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
