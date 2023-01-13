Ed Sine passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on December 6, 2022 with his loving wife, Sue, by his side.

Ed was a native Arizonan, part of a founding family of Glendale. After graduating from Glendale High School, he attended Phoenix College, served in the Navy, and then attended University of Arizona on a football scholarship, graduating with a Masters degree in Education. Football was a big part of his life throughout. Ed was a well-respected and loved teacher, coach, and Athletic Director at Washington High School for 30 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.