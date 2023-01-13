Ed Sine passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on December 6, 2022 with his loving wife, Sue, by his side.
Ed was a native Arizonan, part of a founding family of Glendale. After graduating from Glendale High School, he attended Phoenix College, served in the Navy, and then attended University of Arizona on a football scholarship, graduating with a Masters degree in Education. Football was a big part of his life throughout. Ed was a well-respected and loved teacher, coach, and Athletic Director at Washington High School for 30 years.
Ed was a gentleman who always had a story to tell, a great sense of humor, a contagious smile, and a huge heart. He saw the potential in all his students and was a caring mentor and role model. His students felt they were better people because of him. He had a positive outlook and loved what he did. He spent summers at his cabin in his beloved Greer. After retirement, he was an avid golfer along with other retired coaches who frequently enjoyed golfing trips.
Ed is survived by his wife, Sue Altieri-Sine, his daughter, Kelly Sine-Shields, his son, Max Sine, their mother, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His daughter, Kathy, predeceased him.
He will always be loved, never forgotten and dearly missed by all. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 29th at 2 p.m. in the gym at Washington High School in Phoenix. Light refreshments will be served.
