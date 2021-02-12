Eddie Davis

Eddie Lee Davis, 76, of Springerville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Tonopah. He was born Dec. 27, 1944 in Phoenix, the son of Carl G. Davis and Jessie LaVeta Jepson.
Eddie served his country in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant (E4), from August 1965 to January 1969.
He is survived by his son, Rusty (Chelsea) Davis, Tonopah; daughter, Cassie Lynn Davis, Springerville; Tera L. Davis, Eagar; 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Raymond Dale Davis and Mervin L. Davis.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Alpine Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Eddie’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
