Eddie Mortensen died Feb. 9, 2020. He was born Aug. 14,1958, in Morenci, to Alvin and Darlene Iona Mortensen, the second of four children. Brothers: Wayne and Randy both of Duncan, and sister Rhonda Mortensen of Safford.
Eddie is survived by his mother, Darlene Iona Mortensen; wife Starlynn McLain Mortensen; daughters: Angela (Tony) Padilla, Vanessa (Jennifer) Padilla, Kimberly (Burton) Curtis and son Alvin; 10 grandchildren: Alyssa, Amariah, Gracie, Elias, Briseis, Alice, Rey, Landon, Kendall, and Naomi, all of whom he loved and cherished.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Mortensen and granddaughter Quinn Curtis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Duncan Stake Center, 105 Fairgrounds Rd in Duncan. A graveside ceremony and veterans farewell will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at the Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 Larson Rd in Lakeside.
Eddie will be greatly missed by family and those who knew him. Eddie had a great love for his family and his Father in Heaven.
