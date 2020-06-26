Edelene Ferguson, age 72, passed away peacefully on June 11, in Snowflake. She was born to Edward and Myrleen Ferguson on January 17, 1948 in Winslow.
Edelene is survived by her mother, Myrleen Fersuson; sister, Deanna (Hank) Jansen; brother, Mike (Heather) Ferguson; sister, Carolee (Brady) DeWitt and sister, Rakael (Ron)Smith; Edelene is also survived by her son, George (Rosa) Wilson; daughter, Serina (Steve) Riches; daughter, LeAnn Wilson and daughter, Erika (Michael Canaday) Wilson as well as her beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edelene was an amazing mother first and foremost. She always found a way to support her children in activities such as band, twirling and swimming with outstanding support in attendance. She was a school bus driver for 15 years in Texas as well as in Holbrook, Arizona. She had many talents from decorating cakes to working on vehicles. She had many hobbies that she fully enjoyed doing such as ceramics from start to finish. She was the go-to photographer in which she was honored in taking pictures of family/engagement/weddings for Steve and Serina Riches, Catharina and Derron Hansen, Rakael and Ron Smith and Amber and Dennis Carpenter along with making many memories every moment she could, she always had her camera at her side. She also had an amazing talent for flower arrangements as well as being the family beautician doing haircuts, colors and even the best perms.
Edelene will be dearly missed and loved by so many and remembered for her many talents. She won't be alone where she is going, she will be going home to the open arms of our Heavenly Father; her dad, Edward Ferguson; her niece, Annellie Jansen; her grandma's and grandpa's, Ferguson and McLaws and countless other family members.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled the arrangements.
