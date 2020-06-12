Edgar Chapman

Edgar Louis Chapman was born in Wickenburg, Arizona December 20, 1948. He passed away in Snowflake, June 5, 2020 at home with all of his loving family around him.
In the first stage of life, Lou spent his time learning how to play music from his uncles Lim Chapman and Faral Stockton. His love of music lasted a lifetime. He loved playing guitar for everyone. He married in 1973 to the love of his life Beth Chapman. Together they had four amazing children: Brett Chapman and his girlfriend Laurie Klabdatz, Angela and Dean Craig, Matt and Jennifer Chapman and Edgar Louis Chapman III and Jaime Chapman; along with 25 grand kids and 10 great grand kids.
He was raising kids and was in a band before starting his backhoe business: Double E Backhoe Service. He also had a business called Scorpion Inc which made cabinets for the gaming industry. Edgar, his wife and children also had a business called Louis Satellite Service.
No public services are planned at this time.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
