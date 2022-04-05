Edith Davis

Edith Ann Davis, 82, died March 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her family in Winslow, AZ. She was born on April 9, 1939, in Clay Springs, AZ.
Edith spent her life dedicated to the service of others and was a woman of many talents. She was a gifted seamstress; providing alteration services to many in the community, she made clothes, wedding dresses, Halloween costumes, Santa Suits, and many other precious items. Making hand-made quilts and feeding her family and friends was her love language; she was famous for her popcorn balls and cinnamon rolls. The arrival of a new baby was followed by the gift of a hand-made baby blanket. She was an Avon representative for over 50 years, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; serving in many capacities, her favorite was her role as Primary president. She touched numerous lives as a daycare provider in her home and at Pooh’s Playhouse and was considered a mother or grandma figure to many. She loved all things purple and was happiest when surrounded by her family.
Edith is survived by her children Phyllis Engels (Charlie), Johnathan Davis (Amy), Shirley Wyatt (Keith), Patricia Brown (Richard), Russell Davis (Amanda), Robin Davis (Christina), Benjamin Davis, Debra Shaw (William), and Michael Davis (Luciane); 32 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and her siblings Delbert Lewis (Katherine), Jan Hellyer (Doug) and Mary King. She was preceded in death by her husband, John O. Davis, her parents, Leroy and Arvilla Lewis, brothers Joseph Hancock, Ernest (Star) Hancock, Herbert Hancock, Levi Hancock, Leroy Lewis, and William Lewis; sisters Jewel Bliss and Joyce Kear; grandson, Justin Davis and great-grandson Brian Mitchell, Jr.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday April 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Winslow Stake Center. Burial will follow at 2 pm at the Clay Springs Cemetery.
