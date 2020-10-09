Edith Johnson, 96, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in Snowflake. She was born November 8, 1923, Edith Ellen Burtcher to Gussie Oliver Burtcher and Nellie Delia Tippets Burtcher.
She married the love of her life, Roy Dean Johnson, November 23, 1939 at ages 16 and 18 respectively. They were told the marriage would never last but they enjoyed over 67 years together.
Edith’s passion was painting and she was a noted local artist. Her home was a three story art gallery. She donated over 25 southwestern paintings which are displayed at the Apache County Concho Library. Edith wrote songs, poetry, skits and plays that were performed at various wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over the years.
Edith lived in Concho Valley since 1984 and spent two and a half years at Hinkson Assisted Living in St. Johns and the last two months at Beehive Homes of Snowflake. The family wishes to thank the staff at each facility and Accord Hospice for the excellent and loving care Edith received.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Donna (Dennis) Ambrose; son, Dennis (Cherryl) Johnson; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; daughter, Deana Boyce and granddaughter, Pamela Smith.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Concho Branch, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Edith’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
