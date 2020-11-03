Edith Strandquist

Edith Willistene (Willy) Strandquist, 76, passed away at her home in Lakeside, Arizona, on Oct. 27, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1943 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Carl and Rubye Patty.
Willy was raised and graduated high school from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was a tremendous athlete and especially excelled in track and field. She ran for the Tennessee Track Club and qualified for the Olympic Trials.
Willy met and married her love, Carl Strandquist, in 1971. Together the shared five children: Donna, Michael, Cheryl, Diane and Kim.
In Oak Ridge, Willy worked at the nuclear labs. In Arizona, she worked for Honeywell, Con-tel Telephone, Pinetop-Lakeside School District and Navopache Electric.
For over 50 years, Willy and Carl made unforgettable memories camping, fishing, hiking and river-rafting in the Grand Canyon, skiing, hunting, dancing, bowling and softball. Their fondest times were summers spent at Lake Powell on their houseboat sharing precious moments with their children, grand-children, family , and friends.
Willy had a passion for gardening, scrapbooking, cooking, and making her special crafts for family and friends. She was an expert seamstress and crocheter, creating treasured blankets, gifts, and collectibles for her family and friends.
Willy especially cherished and loved her beautiful grandchildren: Khristina and Michael (Mike), Andrew, Lindsay, Derek, and James (Cheryl/Andy Lopez), Taylor and Chase (Kim/James O’Neil), Whitney (Donna/Shane Hurd), Brandon and Bella (Diane/Bobby Reyes).
Willy is survived by her husband Carl, children: Donna, Cheryl, Diane, and Kim, eleven grand-children, and seven great grand-children. She is preceded in death by her sisters: Laverne, Patricia, Carlene (twin), and son Michael.
We will remember Willy’s delightful personality and beautiful smile! Please visit her tribute wall at pinetop@silvercreekmortuary.net.
No services will be held. Family will hold a private ceremony to rest her ashes as she requested.
