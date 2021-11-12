Edith Tesinsky

Edith J Tesinsky, 91, of Show Low passed away November 4, 2021.

Edie was born and grew up in Vienna, Austria where she learned to ski, play her beloved piano

and dance in the ballet

Edie was preceded in death by her husband Harry and her daughter Kimberly Tanner.

She is survived by her sons, Eric (Sharon) and Steven (Linda); five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by family and her myriad number of friends.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

