"Our" dear "Vettsy" Editha Evette Gillespie Pinkerton went to join many other family members in the early morning hours Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Vettsy was born June 3,1955, the seventh child born to Verl and Jean Gillespie in McNary.
She leaves behind her two sons, Darrell Curbello (Heather) and E.J. Pinkerton. Surviving grandchildren: are Morgan, Maysen, and Treyton Curbello, Logan and Caitlin Fish and Lexi Pinkerton.
She was preceded in death by siblings: Clairece Gillespie, Jimmy Gillespie and Mikel Gillespie as well as her parents, Verl and Jean Gillespie, her husband, Louie Pinkerton and four nephews. Surviving siblings include Geneva Gillespie (wife of Jimmy), David and Dixie (deceased) Gillespie, Allen and Sheri Gillespie, Royce and Debbie Gillespie, Shawn and Kenny Keith, Nylene and Kevin Rainey, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and her best friends Karen Lakey, Paula Sutter and Cindy Brown.
She literally never met a stranger in her life and would take a dare no matter the consequence. Her love for crafting was immeasurable and her cooking will now only be dreamt about. She had several different jobs in her lifetime but the one she loved and cherished the most was driving school bus for the handicapped children at the Apache Junction School District. Before that, she and her first husband, David Curbello, drove cross country trucks with Darrell in a car seat.
Her biggest loves were her sons and grandkids as well as being together at family reunions and being with friends.
Anyone who knew Vettsy knew that she lived life to the fullest and we will forever be grateful for her smile and spunk.
"Vettsy, you are already so greatly missed by all of us. We love you!"
A special memorial will be announced at a later date.
