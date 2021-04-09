Edmond Marvin

Edmond Arnold Marvin died on April 2, 2021. He was born on March 17, 1933, in Thatcher to John Abinadi and Rosamond Mae Lomas.
He is survived by his wife, Sheree; three sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, John, and a daughter, Robin.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 8, at the Woodruff Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary, Holbrook. Visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to leave condolences or read the entire obituary.
