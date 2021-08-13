Edmund John

Edmund Dee John peacefully entered eternal rest on August 3, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born August 9, 1983 to the late Daniel and Cynthia John. He was raised in Cibecue, AZ. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, making wood and fixing cars. He loved to be with family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday August 16, 2021 at 11 am at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Cibecue, AZ with interment following at the Red Mountain Cemetery in Cibecue, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the John family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
