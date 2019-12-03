Edna Bebout

Edna Harrison Bebout died peacefully Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family in Cottonwood. She was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Wickes, Arkansas to Cecil and Lona Harrison.
She moved to Arizona at the age of two and grew up in the White Mountains. She graduated from Snowflake Union H.S. and attended Brigham Young University. Edna was an excellent homemaker and cook. After her children were grown she worked at Two Sisters Dress Shop in Mesa and Peggy's Payson Place in Payson part time until she retired at the age of 79. Grandma and babysitter extraordinaire to grand, great-grandchildren and many other children. She served in numerous church callings throughout her life and truly exemplified the motto "Charity Never Faileth." She was dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Ylonda (Curtis Rask) and Greta (Dean Cronin); 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, as well as siblings George Harrison, Jewel Turley and Merle Penrod.
Edna was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, John Bebout, parents, sisters Mary Davis and Jean Daniels.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the L.D.S. Church, 913 S. Ponderosa St. in Payson. Internment will follow that afternoon at the Mesa City Cemetery.
Messinger Mortuary Payson handled arrangements.
