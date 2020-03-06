Edna Evans

Edna Earl Evans entered into rest Feb. 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones past and present in Lakeside. She was born Dec. 1, 1939, to Wm. Howard Mooney and Mary Elizabeth Stewart in Bessemer, Alabama.
"Our mother’s one goal in life was being a mother and a wife. She climbed every hill with stubborn faith." Edna’s faith was always being tested but she fought hard and strong and has earned eternal peace. We will miss you every day" — kids.
Edna is survived by Larry Dean Evans, Victor Eugene Evans (deceased), Dee Johnson, Leslie Evans and all her grand-babies, who are as stubborn as Maw-Maw Edna.
To leave condolences for the Evans family visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
