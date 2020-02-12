Edna Meade entered eternal rest Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones in Show Low. She was born Dec. 12, 1931, to Lucy (Declay) and Alfred Kaytoggy in Whiteriver.
Edna enjoyed going to camp meetings, loved to cook, watch movies and gamble. She loved to help others in any way needed.
She is survived by her sons: Provencio Patten, Samuel (Delphine) Meade; granchildren: Raymus Patten, Janell Meade, Ashley Meade, Samyelle Meade, Elijah Meade, Keshawn Meade, Keith Meade Jr., Desman Wool, Mikayla Goklish and Danika Goklish; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Meade; son Keith Meade Sr. and granddaughters: Kimberly Meade and Veronica Meade.
A one night wake will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at China Town #128. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the East Fork Miracle Church. Interment will be at the Solid Rock Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. Visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net if to share condolences with the family.
