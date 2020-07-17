Edward Francis Argust, Jr. passed away at his home in Taylor, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones on July 4, 2020. He was born to Edward Francis and Lois Patricia on May 28, 1935 in Ely, Nevada.
Edward grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, and married Gail Blattman in 1960. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. Edward served in the Army from 1954 to 1957 working on the railroad. He was an iron worker all over the West.
Edward is survived by her wife, Gail Argust; Sheila Argust, Dale Argust (Donna), Colleen Kartchner (David), David Argust, Elizabeth Fawks (Daniel) James Argust, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jeanie Peterson and granddaughter, Tacey Argust.
There will be a graveside service on July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery, Taylor, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Argust family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
